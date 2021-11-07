QUINCY — Early registration for this year’s YMCA Turkey Run is coming to a close on Thursday. After that, costs will increase for those looking to register.
Taking place at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving, this year marks the 42nd annual Turkey Run. The 2020 event was held as a virtual run, but this year the run returns to the streets of Quincy.
YMCA membership and wellness director Johanna Voss said there has been a lot of excitement for the return to an in-person run.
“While new traditions were created last year we still have many that are looking forward to this long standing tradition taking place Thanksgiving Day morning,” Voss said.
According to Voss, registration is currently tracking a bit behind where it has been in previous years, but she’s confident the runners will turn out.
“We are a few short compared to the years past at this point,” she said. “But we know our wonderful community will get behind this event and make it a success at it has in the years past.”
Early registration is open through Thursday, with a cost of $30 per person and $60 for a family, up to four people. Early registration guarantees runners a Turkey Run t-shirt. Starting Friday, costs will go to $40 per person and $70 for family registrations. Registrations will close on November 23.
While the route for the runs will be the same as past years, participants will see a change in the packet pick-ups. Rather than setting up in the YMCA gym, the pick-ups will be handled in the parking lot on Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving morning. Participants are encouraged to pick up their packets on Wednesday if possible.
“Over the past 41 years our community has provided a great deal of support of the Annual Thanksgiving Day Tradition,” Voss said. “We know with the support of our community the 42nd Annual Turkey Run will have another successful year.”
The YMCA Turkey Run has options for a 1-mile fun run, a 5K run or walk, a 10K run, or an option to swim. Registration can be done in person at the Quincy YMCA or online at at raceroster.com/events/2021/50079/quincy-il-family-ymca-turkey-run-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.