QUINCY — Once he puts on his work vest, Hoagie knows its time for work. Once the vest comes off, he likes to play catch in the halls of the Adams County state’s attorney’s office.
A 21-month-old chocolate English Labrador, Hoagie is the facility dog at the Adams County Courthouse. His duties include providing comfort and a moment of normalcy to victims of violent crimes, especially children.
Hoagie was officially introduced during a press conference Thursday at the courthouse.
His handle, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck, sees the difference he has made in the month since he arrived. It has helped put some people at ease in the courthouse, especially children who can pet him, play with him or even sit next to him on the couch.
“We had a 4-year-old that came in when I was still training with him, who had seen some really violent things happen...,” Keck said, starting to tear up. “It just allows her to be a 4-year-old, and it’s just amazing to see.”
Hoagie was provide by CHAMP Assistance Dogs of St. Louis. He was provided at no cost to the county, and is being cared for with private donations, including veterinary care donated by the Quincy Humane Society.
“It’s going to do so many good things for victims, and especially children who have to see and endure so many things that you have to do as a child,” Keck said.
If he accompanies a witness in court, Hoagie will lay at their feet at the witness stand out of view of a jury.
Jamie Carroll, Children’s Advocacy Center coordinator in Adams County, said staff is excited to welcome Hoagie to their team and bring comfort to children that the center serves.
“We will be using him hopefully to help comfort children when they come in for a forensic interview,” she said. “We interview children who are victims of abuse, neglect or witnessed abuse, neglect, drug-endangered children.”
The Adams County state’s attorney’s office is the first facility in Illinois to receive a dog from CHAMP, which traditionally places dogs in the St. Louis area.
Pam Budke, executive director of the nonprofit CHAMP, said the organization typically starts training dogs at eight weeks. This continues until they are placed, which happens around the time they turn 2.
“It is like two years of consistent training, and the dogs have to have fun,” Budke said. “They have to go out and be exercised and be a real dog. That’s why they come to work with their handler and they go home with their handler to be a dog and to be with the family.”
Keck has advocated getting a facility dog for several years after seeing how it comforted a victim of sex abuse a child advocacy center in Missouri. After Farha took office in 2016, they started researching options. They were even received a visit from a certified helper dog from Ralls County.
“For any victim, but especially children, it is very intimidating to come to the courthouse,” she said.
Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha thanked former Humane Society Executive Director Sally Westerhoff for getting his office in contact with CHAMP so it could get a facility dog.
“She made calls. She made it all happen,” Farha said.