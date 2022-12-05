Aldermen approve next step for northeast side housing development

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved another step for a potential rental housing development on the city's northeast side.

Aldermen on Monday voted 11-1, with one voting present, to concur with the recommendation of the Quincy Plan Commission to subdivide property at 5100 Chestnut into eight lots.

