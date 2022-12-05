Aldermen approve next step for northeast side housing development

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved another step for a potential rental housing development on the city's northeast side.
Aldermen on Monday voted 11-1, with one voting present, to concur with the recommendation of the Quincy Plan Commission to subdivide property at 5100 Chestnut into eight lots.
Aldermen heard from several residents in the Lake Ridge subdivision who were concerned about plans for more residential units, specifically increased traffic, water pressure issues and drainage issues.
Chuck Beveleimer, director of planning and development, said the council already agreed to allow multi-unit residential structures on the property.
He said the developers Jeff and Ann Wilson haven't submitted a preliminary site plan, but that the city's subdivision code has density requirements. He mentioned the developers plan to complete the project in three phases.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, who cast the lone dissenting vote voice saying he believed the council needed more information.
"There are an awful lot of loose ends here," Farha said.
He also claimed the Planning and Development Department doesn't enforce the city's subdivison code.
After the meeting, Bevelheimer didn't respond to Farha's comment directly, but said the department follows the review process as outlined in the city's code.
"We have an engineering department that reviews," Bevelheimer said. "It has engineering techs that go out and reviews subdivisions that are being built and verifies that they are being built to the city code."
The next step for the developer will be to prepare a preliminary site plan to the city for review.
"The way the code is written, department heads will review that — police, fire, engineering, planning," he said. "We'll review that and make sure it's in compliance with our subdivision ordinance, our fire access requirements for it to be built out. I suspect if it gets approved that they'll be seeking a petition to annex the property (into the city), so they can extend water and sewer as part of the project."
In other business, aldermen approved a resolution to allocate $178,300 for several projects in the Small Rental Rehab Program. The properties are 1224 Broadway, 513-515 Washington, 1732 State, 1139 No. 2 and No. 3 Hutmacher Road for a total of 14 new or renovated rental units.
Property owners are spending $486,088 for the projects.
Aldermen also supported an application for a $10,000 DollarWise Grant through the U.S. Conference of Mayors on behalf the Safe and Livable Housing Committee to help the organization pay for tenant workshops it plans to hold in 2023.
Janet Conover, a representative of the committee, said the group expected 20 tenants at workshops held earlier this fall, but 47 eventually rook the course.
Aldermen also heard the second reading of the annual property tax levy ordinance. The $7.112 million proposed levy is projected to create a tax rate around 96 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The ordinance will be up for a vote next week.
