QUINCY — Amtrak is cutting train service to and from Quincy in half through the middle of January, according to an Amtrak spokesman.
Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari said the reduced schedule comes as a result of staffing issues. The cuts will affect the Illinois Zephyr (380) that leaves from Quincy in the morning and the Carl Sandburg (381) that returns to Quincy before noon. The evening trains, Carl Sandburg (382) to Chicago and Illinois Zephyr (383) back to Quincy will be unaffected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.