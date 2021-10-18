QUINCY — A Macomb man has been arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries on Quincy’s southwest side.
Toby S. Chambers, 25, faces charges of burglary and possession of stolen firearms in an ongoing investigation involving the Quincy Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Departments.
After reports Friday of the vehicle burglaries, QPD officers located surveillance footage to help with developing a suspect and suspect vehicle. QPD said that information was shared and used following an investigation of a stolen vehicle in Brown County to identify the suspect as Chambers.
During the arrest, officers reportedly found numerous stolen items, including several firearms taken in burglaries in Quincy.
Chambers remains in the Adams County Jail.