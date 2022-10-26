QUINCY — Quincy Police announced an arrest following a report of bad checks being passed.
According to the arrest report, QPD received information from Homebank on July 19 that several fraudulent checks from different people had been received. The total amount of all the checks was over $11,800.
The Quincy Police Investigations Unit began looking into the case, conducting several interviews, and as a result of its investigation, Arnulfo Martinez, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of financial institution fraud.
QPD reported that Martinez is alleged to be the organizer of a continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class X felony.
Martinez is being held in the Adams County Jail. Police said the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.