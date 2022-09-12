QUINCY — The Big Read will kick off 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Quincy Public Library.

Copies of the Big Read selection, “Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig, and Little Read selection, picture book “Walk Ride Rodeo: A Story About Amberley Snyder” by Amberly Snyder will be available while supplies last and must be picked up at the library.

