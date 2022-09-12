QUINCY — The Big Read will kick off 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Quincy Public Library.
Copies of the Big Read selection, “Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig, and Little Read selection, picture book “Walk Ride Rodeo: A Story About Amberley Snyder” by Amberly Snyder will be available while supplies last and must be picked up at the library.
Featured speaker Quincy native Megan Lovelace will reflect on her life in adaptive sports. The library’s adaptive resources will be on display, and attendees can learn basics of American Sign Language.
The event kicks off a month of NEA Big Read: Quincy activities surrounding the themes of “Sitting Pretty” – living an ordinary life with a disability while reflecting on how communities view and experience being differently-abled.
The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest designed to broaden understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Quincy Public Library is one of more than 70 nonprofit organizations to get a grant to hold a NEA Big Read project.
The Big Read will wrap up Oct. 12 with Snyder — a champion barrel racer, motivational speaker and author — speaking, answering questions and signing books 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Quincy Junior High School.
More information about the NEA Big Read: Quincy is available online at quincylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.