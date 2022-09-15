QUINCY — When doctors told Megan Lovelace she would never walk again, she had one question.
“Can I still water ski?” the Quincy woman said.
Learning the sport still remained an option fueled Lovelace’s outlook and recovery.
Lovelace shared her story Thursday night to kick off the NEA Big Read, Quincy’s community read for all ages focused this year on how people and communities view and experience being differently-abled.
“The goal with the Big Read this year and every year is to bring the community together through reading one book,” Quincy Public Library Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck said.
“This year we chose ‘Sitting Pretty,’ which is a story about a disabled woman, and we want to educate the community (and build) awareness of differently-abled throughout Quincy.”
Author Rebekah Taussig’s poignant and lyrical essays explore the view from her “ordinary resilient disabled body” challenges people to be patient and vigilant, practical and imaginative, kind and relentless in understanding others.
“Even though her experiences are different than mine as a disabled woman, I can relate,” Lovelace said in an interview with the Herald-Whig.
“I try not to let myself go dark. You have to find the light,” she said. “Everyone has experiences and challenges of their own. We all go through ‘stuff’ in life. It’s the way we handle those challenges that life gives us.”
Just 17 when a car crash at 36th and Spring Lake Road left her paralyzed from the waist down, Lovelace spent 30 days in intensive care at Blessing Hospital and another 30 days at a rehab center in Columbia, Mo., “learning simple things in life again” before resuming her senior year at Quincy High School from a wheelchair.
“Honestly, at 17 it was too young, way too young to close the book,” she said. “You never know what can be ahead for you.”
Her plans shifted from attending college in Florida on a water ski scholarship, but being fitted for a disabled water ski introduced Lovelace to “some absolutely incredible people” and competition through the Disabled Waterskiing National Championships.
“It was a breath of fresh air, setting new goals and the excitement of being able to hop back into what used to be my normal life,” she said. “Athleticism always has been important in my life. Being able to still continue that on, regardless of the disability, was huge for me.”
Now 38 and a mom of twin boys, competitive water skiing doesn’t fit into her busy life, but she still water skis on occasion. “I still find the same joy as before, but the focus has shifted,” she said.
Likewise, Lovelace says the focus on the disabled has shifted in communities with a greater emphasis on accessibility and inclusion.
“The door is just starting to open,” she said. “We have a long way to go, but conversations like this, being more aware, more cognizant of people in our community with disabilities and how great the simple ramp is, the simple accessibility, how much that impacts lives.”
Free copies of “Sitting Pretty” and this year’s Little Read book, “Walk, Ride, Rodeo” by Amberley Snyder, are available at the library while supplies last. Snyder, a champion barrel racer who is disabled, will wrap up the Big Read with an Oct. 12 program in Quincy Junior High School’s Morrison Theater.
