QUINCY — For the second consecutive year, Birthright of Quincy’s Trivia Night fundraiser will be virtual.
Typically, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year is held at Quincy University’s health and fitness center, catering to hundreds of trivia fanatics as well as hosting a silent auction. Following the 2020 event moving online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Birthright intended to be back in person event on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Birthright of Quincy president Patty Adam, along with her husband, Bill, both contracted COVID late this summer, requiring hospitalization. Bill Adam passed away on Sept. 2, while Patty continues her recovery from the illness and her loss.
Past Birthright director Joe Bordewick said that hosting the fundraiser without the Adams was a challenging decision, the mission for the group continues.
“Patty and Bill are the heart and soul of Birthright and of this fundraiser event,” Bordewick said. “Although Birthright has many wonderful volunteers, it’s going to be difficult to move forward after what we’ve experienced recently. But if Birthright of Quincy is going to continue helping the women and girls we serve, we have to find a way to forge ahead with our largest fundraiser.”
This year’s Trivia Night will be held in honor and memory of the late Bill Adams, featuring a short tribute video to him and his unwavering support and contributions to Birthright of Quincy over the last 15 years.
Like last year, teams will gather at a location of their choice and follow along with the evening’s events on Zoom, entering answers on a separate mobile app that will be provided. Answers will be multiple choice, and scores will be weighed based on response time.
A donation of $125 will cover entry for teams of up to eight people. To register, contact Birthright at 217-224-1277 or visit birthrightquincyil.org. Deadline for registration is 8 p.m. Nov. 5.
