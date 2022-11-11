QUINCY — Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System, will retire next year.
Kahn's last day with Blessing will be Oct. 6, 2023.
Timothy Koontz, chairman of the Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees made the announcement Friday. He thanked Kahn for her leadership, including the last eight years as president and CEO.
"Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader of Blessing for 22 years, benefitting the health system, our employees, our many patients and our community," Koontz said. "She has guided Blessing Hospital and the entire Health System through a period of growth and sustained excellence during her tenure. We wish Maureen the best in her well-deserved retirement."
The Blessing Corporate Service Board will work through its succession process, with the intention of naming a new president and CEO in early 2023.
Kahn succeed Brad Billings as president and CEO of Blessing on Oct. 1, 2014.
She had been president and CEO of Blessing Hospital since May 2005. She joined Blessing Hospital in April 2001 as senior vice president and chief nursing officer.
Before arriving at Blessing, she served as senor vice president of patient services at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts , as well as other leadership positions at hospitals in New York and Pennsylvania.
