QUINCY — Billed as a way to navigate health care with ease, the Blessing Resource Center opens to the public Wednesday.
Officials with Blessing Health System and the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in the new facility in the former Sears Tire building, 420 N. 34th.
The center is a place for patients to learn about services, costs, request medical records, establish as a new patient, schedule appointments and get answers to general health service questions.
“It’s an inviting atmosphere where you can ask the questions you need and have a person who can sit down and talk with you one on one,” said Jayne Pieper of Blessing Corporate Services. “They can either walk in or they can call. Somebody is going to be there for them to help them through the whole health system.”
Pieper said as health care expands, many people don’t know who to call or where to get started.
“This facility is to here to help guide them through that,” she said. “If we don’t have the solution here, we’ll be able to connect them to the right people, so when they leave, they’ll have an answer or solution to their question.”
Though must of the information is available online, Pieper said with health care, many people want to speak with a person.
The Resource Center is able to provide information for all Blessing entities, including Blessing Hospital, Blessing Physician Services, Hannibal Clinic and Illini Community Hospital.
Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached at 217-277-5000.