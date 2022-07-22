QUINCY — Bret Austin said that he's starting to come to terms with the idea that he may be called on to mark anniversary events he had a hand in throughout the community.
"At first it just felt like I couldn't be that old, it couldn't have been that long ago," he said. "But I'm happy to embrace that legacy."
Austin, along with Karol Ehmen, Sandy Austin and Fran Cook, was honored Friday night at the Blues in the District concert that the four helped create a quarter century ago.
"We had a little group then, and it was like guerilla warfare," Austin said. "We were small but energetic, and on a shoe-string budget we built what I still think is a really great event that has endured."
When Blues in the District started, Austin said the music was important, but it wasn't the only driving force behind the creation of the free summer concerts.
"The reason we started this wasn't just to have blues music," he told the crowd in Washington Park. "We wanted to bring people to an area of the city that had really lost its pride at that time. It was pretty vacant, and there were a lot of businesses that had moved out. So the goal was to get people reacquainted with what is, truly, the heart of the city."
Emily Lombardi, director of economic and community development for the District, presented gift baskets to Bret and Sandy Austin during a break in the Travis Reid Band's set Friday night. Fran Cook and Karol Ehmen weren't able to make it for the event.
"How many events can say they've been going for 25 years?" Austin said after the presentation. "K of C Barbeque, the karting, a few others, but it's a small club. This is a major rally point during the summer for Quincy and Adams County, and it's awesome. I have people that I've run into tonight that I've run into here for the last 25 years, so it's like a reunion. It's just really cool."
Austin closed his remarks to the audience by not just looking at the past of the event, but looking into the future.
"Twenty-five years sounds like a long time," he said. "But twenty-five more sure sounds good, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.