Boaters offer suggestions to improve Art Keller Marina

QUINCY — Accessibility, maintenance and security were a few of the items brought up by Art Keller Marina renters during a special meeting of the Quincy Park Board Wednesday night.
The Park Board set the meeting as it seeks to request proposals next month to privatize the marina. The board sought proposals in January but received no responses.
The meeting was scheduled as slip rentals have dipped from 192 in 2011 to 104 so far in 2021. Revenues also have fallen requiring the Park District to dip into its corporate fund to help maintain the marina.
“If you want boaters ... you have to have protection for the boats,” said Ross Miller, who said that safety and security at the marina should be a top priority.
Jeff Steele has rented a slip at the marina since 1995, and said that it has deteriorated over the years with garbage cans needing to be dumped and restrooms that need to be cleaned.
“This is the first in many years that the Park District power washed the deck,” Steele said.
A survey conducted by the Park District earlier this year found that many renters were unhappy with the day-to-day upkeep in the marina. An action plan created by Park District staff sought to address many issues.
Many of the approximately 30 people in attendance agreed that upkeep has improved this season when a quick straw poll was taken.
Park Board President Roger Leenerts said the special meeting was a way to help the two sides understand the problems at the marina and provide input before seeking proposals.
“If no one is interested in taking over ownership in terms of running the marina and offering services, then we have another dilemma to face as do we prolong this another couple years or what do we do,” Leenerts said. “But we’ll face that decision after we get back the results from the RFP.”
Leenerts reiterated that the Park District wants the marina to remain open.
“I mean, can you imagine Quincy without a marina?” he said. “We’re a river town, so we need to somehow keep it going. The question is how.”
Dave Grimm said the elimination of Hogback Island north of the marina pushed some boaters away.
“Contact the Corps (of Engineers), and talk to them about putting a recreation beach they pump,” he said
One idea suggested was to close the off the north entrance to the marina, remove the levee between the north and south portions of the marina and improve the southern entrance for boaters, including providing access that would allow the entrance to be cleared out from land.
Others suggested that the Park District needs to increase dredging to increase water depths in the marina and the entrances as it is difficult to navigate into the marina.
The district budgets $35,000 annually, but its dredging permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only allows it to dredge both entranced to the marina.