QUINCY — Quincy native Gary Weiland will sign copies of his children’s books from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Codex Books, 3732 Broadway.
Part of a five book series, “Fischer’s Accident” and “Fischer Finds a Friend” tell the story of a firefighter who has an accident at work, must have his leg amputated and ultimately becomes an amputee firefighter.
The stories, based in part on Weiland’s life, help teach children to never give up, no matter what happens in life, and about fire safety.
Copes of the books will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.