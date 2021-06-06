Two Quincy students received Book Scholarships from the Quincy Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club.
Katie Ozment from Quincy Notre Dame and Erica Pasley from Quincy High School earned these scholarships through their membership in the Kiwanis Key Club and active involvement in their community.
These scholarships will reimburse each of them up to $500 in book expenses for their freshman year.
Ozment plans on pursuing a degree in nursing at University of Iowa. Pasley will pursue degrees in biology and pre-med at Casper College with plans to attend medical school.