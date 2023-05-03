QUINCY — Bridge lessons resume this month at the Women’s City Club/Bull House.
Classes begin May 10 at 1552 Maine and continue 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday for four sessions as a continuation of beginning level classes offered in October. The cost is $25 per person, or $20 for City Club members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.