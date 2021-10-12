Budget increase for Fire Department overtime up for vote next week

QUINCY — Additional money to help shore up personnel costs at the Quincy Fire Department will be voted on next week.
The Quincy City Council on Tuesday heard the second reading of an ordinance that would move $215,000 to the department’s budget.
City Comptroller Sheri Ray said that $140,000 would go toward overtime and $12,000 for call-in pay. The ordinance also includes $50,000 for the window replacement project at Central Fire Station and $13,000 for breathing apparatuses.
Last month, the department closed Station 6 at 24th and Cedar for 12 hours because it was a man short from operating an engine company. Each apparatus must have three firefighters.
The department’s budget calls for 58 sworn personnel but requires a minimum of 60 to keep fire stations operational. Additional overtime was added to the department’s budget, but additional money for overtime is required.
In other business, Mayor Mike Troup said that the city has received census data to revise the ward map for the city. He expects a map could be presented to aldermen before the end of the month.
“There didn’t appear to be any significant changes to knock any of the alderman out of position from the wards they serve today,” Troup said.
Director of Central Services Kevin McClean also reported that this year’s citywide cleanup collected 266 tons of trash — down from 355 tons last year.
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, suggested the city look at keeping the cleanup at 30th and Locust this year after he received several calls from residents.
“They said it really went quick,” Bauer said.
The council also approved the bid of $30,900 from Miller Construction Co. to demolish 1233 N. 11th and 610 S. Seventh.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance moving $38,500 to the Central Services budget to pay for a Forestry truck bed replacement, asphalt material for the patching truck and diagnostic computer for Central Garage.
An ordinance to place stop signs at North 17th and Cedar also was adopted.
