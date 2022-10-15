QUINCY — From one end of Maine Street to the other, Quincy was filled with events all day on Saturday.
The District was packed with the brightly colored vintage cars as the Early Tin Dusters descended on the Gem City for the annual Fall Color Run. Around 600 cards were expected to fill the streets and lots all around the District.
"I come down every year for this, and I can't get enough," Rick Shepard said. Shepard was visiting from Bettendorf, Iowa, with his wife and grandson. "Being able to come down and see this many hotrods in one place is just amazing for us."
The Tin Dusters will enjoy and evening party Saturday night before moving the show out to Upper Moorman Park on Sunday morning.
Further east along Maine Street, the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House, working with the Quincy Park District, were hosting the first ever Parade Party on the grounds of the Lorenzo Bull Park, 16th and Maine streets. The event was intended to give people a place to watch the Octoberfest marching band parade, and to remind the community that the grounds of the Bull House — and the House itself — are public park space.
"We want to let people know this is a park, let them know they can come out here, rent the house for events, it's a public space," said Dick Wellman, board president for the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House. "We're looking to add pathways, benches, flower beds, things to make it more inviting."
Along with two small bleachers for parade-viewers to use, the Friends of the Bull House also invited local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to bring their residents out for the parade.
"We let them know that we'd make whatever accommodations were needed to let them enjoy the parade with us," Wellman said.
Across the street from the park, tours were being led through the iconic home at 1469 Maine Street as part of the Quincy Preserves "Behind Closed Doors" homes tour.
"I love this house," Kathy Barrett said. "I drive past several times a day, and I've always wanted to see inside."
Lines had been down the block and around the corner earlier in the morning, according to a Quincy Preserves volunteer at the home. The home was one of five locations included on the first fall homes tour to take place since 2019.
At the far east end of Maine Street, the evening wrapped up with the Octoberfest marching band field competition at Flinn Memorial Stadium. Bands from schools all throughout the area gathered to put their best foot forward in the competition and fundraiser for the Quincy Public Schools music department.
