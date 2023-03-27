QUINCY — Calftown Café is undergoing new leadership and a name change. The former manager of the cafe, Bill Burns will take over along with a name change to Calftown Coffee House.

Burns brings a wealth of experience, he says he’s committed to continuing the high standard of quality and customer service that Cafltown has become known for.

