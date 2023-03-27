QUINCY — Calftown Café is undergoing new leadership and a name change. The former manager of the cafe, Bill Burns will take over along with a name change to Calftown Coffee House.
Burns brings a wealth of experience, he says he’s committed to continuing the high standard of quality and customer service that Cafltown has become known for.
"I am thrilled to take the helm at Calftown Coffee House," said Burns. "I am passionate about providing high-quality coffee and creating a space where people can come together and enjoy it. I look forward to meeting all of our regular customers and welcoming new faces to our coffee shop."
With the change in ownership, customers can expect a refreshed menu, there will be new coffee blends and a selection of pastries and sandwiches.
Burns also plans to introduce new promotions and loyalty programs to reward customers for their continued patronage.
The coffee shop’s atmosphere will remain unchanged, providing a space for customers to relax, catch up with friends or get work done.
Calftown Café was the cornerstone of the Calftown Corners development since opening in November 2021. Burns is committed to the development’s value of inclusion and openness.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill and the Calftown Coffee House to our community and to be a part of their expansion efforts," said Douglas Peterson, an owner of Calftown Corners. "We look forward to partnering with Bill and the Calftown Coffee House on projects and events, and we hope to continue to grow Calftown Corners as we continue to work with them.”
The coffee shop will be closed the week of March 27 to allow Calftown Coffee House to prepare for opening. Calftown Coffee House will officially open to the public on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.