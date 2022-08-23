QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged with reckless homicide following a March 2021 crash was delayed to allow a new attorney to get fully up to speed with the case.
Harrison J. Hardimon, 32, of Quincy was arrested following a crash at 30th and Maine streets on March 24, 2021 that killed 42-year-old Matthew Ballard of Quincy. Hardimon was charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless homicide, no valid driver's license, and disobeying a traffic control device.
Hardimon's case was continued to Sept. 20 following the withdrawal of Gerald Timmerwilke as his defense attorney. Public Defender Christopher Pratt, who was assigned the case on July 26, requested the continuation to allow time to review earlier case records.
Judge Amy Lannerd granted the continuation with a note for the record that there had been no change in status since a motion to suppress evidence was denied earlier in August, after Pratt had been assigned the case.
Officers from the Quincy Police Department were sent to a disturbance near 24th and State last March, where a person reportedly left in a black vehicle. A 2014 Ford Fusion matching the description was located heading east on Maine Street at 24th. Officers did not initiate a pursuit, but the driver, identified in the report as Hardimon, accelerated away from the officers at a high rate of speed.
The Fusion reportedly went into the intersection at 30th & Maine against a red, hitting a northbound 2006 BMW, driven by Ballard. The BMW came to rest east of the intersection, where police say Ballard died at the scene.
The next appearance in the case for Hardimon was scheduled for Sept. 20.