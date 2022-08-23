QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged with reckless homicide following a March 2021 crash was delayed to allow a new attorney to get fully up to speed with the case.

Harrison J. Hardimon, 32, of Quincy was arrested following a crash at 30th and Maine streets on March 24, 2021 that killed 42-year-old Matthew Ballard of Quincy. Hardimon was charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless homicide, no valid driver's license, and disobeying a traffic control device.