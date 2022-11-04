QUINCY — Ahead of Monday's likely Quincy City Council vote on a proposed water rate surcharge, Jeff Conte, the city's director of utilities, and several aldermen held a public forum Thursday to explain the need for the increase.
Conte laid out that the increase being proposed is needed to keep the city's water department operating without the use of taxpayer funds from the city's general revenue. He shows that for six years, the expenses for the department have fluctuated very little, but operating costs jumped over 30% in the past year.
The majority of the increase, Conte said, comes from costs that the city has little control over, such as the costs of the chemicals used to treat the water and protect the city's older waterlines. Another expense comes from the contract for the removal of solid sludge from the water treatment plant.
According to Conte, the new contract for the sludge removal went from $102 per dry ton to around $330 per ton in a three-year contract approved this year. Those increases were the result of increased labor costs for drivers as well as jumps in fuel costs.
Energy costs are also impacting the water department, with electric costs more than doubling, from just under 7 cents per kilowatt hour to 14 cents per hour.
In all, Conte laid out that expenses for the operations of the water department have jumped nearly $3 million from where they were in the previous fiscal year, leaving the department expected to come up short by about $40,000 this year alone.
Conte said the only costs that can be reasonably cut on the city's side at the moment would be to stop all capital expenditure projects, such as upgrades to the antiquated water main system, a new storage tank to improve service to Quincy's east side, and planned renovations to the city reservoir. With those projects on hold and no changes in revenue, Conte said the deficit for the water department would go from $40,000 this year to nearly $10 million in five years.
When asked by community members present why the increase was being more heavily directed at residential customers than industrial, Conte noted that with the proposed $9 monthly surcharge, industrial customers would see increases averaging more than $600 per month, and some looking at thousands of dollars in increases. He said if increases reached a breaking point for industrial customers, they could choose to build their own wells, removing all income from those customers.
Conte did say that the department was already looking at options such as handling sludge removal in house, which would not violate the contract for hauling. He also said options such as solar and other self-sufficient power generation are being looked at, but these would be long-term solutions, while the current increase is intended to allow current operations to continue without cutting improvements that are needed.
One resident asked if the changes to the recycling plan would help the water department. Conte said the money being used to subsidize the recycling program would go back into the general revenue account for other work such as street repairs. He reiterated that the water service is designed to be paid for by the users of the system, not by general tax dollars.
Before the meeting began, Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, asked to know who called the meeting, stating that aldermen were advised it was mandatory and that they were only given a few hours notice. He expressed his issue with public forums being called on a last-minute basis, providing less time for community participation.
