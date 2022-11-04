Public forum on water rates

Jeff Conte, Quincy's director of utilities, presented information at a public forum Thursday to explain why a proposed rate increase is necessary to keep the city's water services running and in good repair.

QUINCY — Ahead of Monday's likely Quincy City Council vote on a proposed water rate surcharge, Jeff Conte, the city's director of utilities, and several aldermen held a public forum Thursday to explain the need for the increase.

Conte laid out that the increase being proposed is needed to keep the city's water department operating without the use of taxpayer funds from the city's general revenue. He shows that for six years, the expenses for the department have fluctuated very little, but operating costs jumped over 30% in the past year.

