QUINCY — With young people exposed, directly or indirectly, to an increasing number of traumatic experiences from mass shootings to COVID-19, parents often don’t know how to address the impact on their children.
Chaddock wants to help with a Community Conversation About Kids and Trauma slated for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Knowledge Center on the organization’s main campus at 205 S. 24th.
A panel of Chaddock experts will share insight into how traumatic experiences can impact young people, offer suggestions for how parents can support their children who may be struggling and answer questions.
“Anybody who touches a child’s life could benefit from coming,” said Josh Carlson, executive director of the Knowledge Center and a panelist. “It was a very timely point to offer some of our understanding from our work with kids who experienced trauma.”
Advance registration is not needed for the event, which is free and open to the public.
More information is available by calling Chaddock at 217-222-0034.
