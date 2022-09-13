QUINCY — This year's citywide cleanup will see several changes from previous years.
Instead of a one-day event, this year's cleanup will run from Sept 26-30. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, the site will be staffed and open to the public between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the site will be open from 7 a.m. until noon and again from 4-8 p.m.
The location for this year's cleanup is also new. Republic Services will have the site in place in the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot, near Slumberland. Drivers will enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street.
As with past cleanup events, electronics, tires, yard waste, and liquids will not be accepted. Appliances containing refrigerants must be properly certified to show the refrigerant has been reclaimed, in accordance with state and federal regulations.
The citywide cleanup is open only to residents of Quincy, and participants must show proper identification when entering the site. Commercial haulers are not allowed.
Residents with questions regarding the cleanup event are asked to call Quincy's Central Services at 217-228-4520.
