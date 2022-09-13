Changes for citywide cleanup

After a move due to construction in 2021, this year's citywide cleanup will move once again, to the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot. 

QUINCY — This year's citywide cleanup will see several changes from  previous years.

Instead of a one-day event, this year's cleanup will run from Sept 26-30. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, the site will be staffed and open to the public between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the site will be open from 7 a.m. until noon and again from 4-8 p.m.

