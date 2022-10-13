QUINCY — Amberley Snyder came away from a 2020 rollover truck accident paralyzed from the waist down and determined to walk, ride and rodeo.
Eighteen months later, with a seat belt on her saddle, Snyder returned to competing in rodeo as an award-winning barrel racer.
Snyder — whose story already is the focus of a children’s book and a Netflix movie — took the stage Wednesday night at Quincy Junior High School’s Morrison Theater to wrap up the NEA Big Read: Quincy.
Snyder shares her story to motivate others to change obstacles into opportunities.
“There’s always going to be something we're facing in our lives, and it might be something you can see like mine or something that you don’t,” said Snyder, the author of this year’s Little Read book, in an interview with The Herald-Whig. “I hope that by listening to my speech (people) can be reminded they have the strength to overcome whatever part of life isn’t going the way that they want right now.”
This year’s monthlong community read gave away 1,000 copies of Rebekah Taussig’s “Sitting Pretty” and 500 copies of Snyder’s "Walk, Ride, Rodeo” to educate and build awareness of the differently-abled.
Snyder began riding at age three and joined the fast-paced world of barrel racing at age seven, competing in junior rodeos and winning multiple titles, finishing as National Little Britches World All-Around Cowgirl in her senior year of high school and dreaming of college and the future.
Her life started over after the crash.
“I had to figure out how to navigate life in a wheelchair. That included getting back on my horses,” she said. “Now I’m the only paralyzed professional barrel racer in the U.S.”
She competes some 150 times a year in barrel races and rodeos and shares her story as a keynote speaker some 50 times each year across the U.S. and internationally.
“I love what I get to do all the time,” Snyder said.
Waiting for a broken leg to heal after her horse fell at a rodeo, Snyder wrote the children’s book — and easily relates to young people in her audiences.
“I love that little kids look at me and don’t look at what I can’t do. They’re in awe of what I can. That part lifts up your heart for sure.”
A long line waited to have books, T-shirts and other items signed by Snyder, with twins Axel and Florence Stitt waiting patiently for an autograph.
“I love the book,” Florence said.
With their mom Kerstin, they read the book “a lot,” Axel said.
“They have questioned several times about is she a real person,” Stitt said. “It’s pretty cool to get to come and see her in person.”
The book with its simple inspiration spread Snyder’s story leading to the movie and more opportunities to share with others.
She’s started on a second book, a biography and “big kids book,” that will echo her Wednesday night theme of hope.
“I hope that people leave with a feeling of hope,” she said. “Hope is one of the only things that nobody can take from you or control from you. I hope that people find that hope to move forward, to be happy.”
