Big Read Wrap

Amberley  Snyder signs a copy of her children's book "Walk, Ride, Rodeo" for sisters Lillian, left, and Jasmine Kinman of Quincy after her Wednesday night presentation to wrap up this year's NEA Big Read: Quincy. Snyder's book was this year's Little Read selection.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Amberley Snyder came away from a 2020 rollover truck accident paralyzed from the waist down and determined to walk, ride and rodeo.

Eighteen months later, with a seat belt on her saddle, Snyder returned to competing in rodeo as an award-winning barrel racer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.