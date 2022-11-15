QUINCY — The three women spearheading a beautification project at the Illinois Veterans Home hope their work has created more moments to cherish.
“We’re just really thankful for all the support near and far to do everything we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Linda King, who heads the Cherish the Moments effort with Teresa Pickle and Cathy Shanks. “We hope we’ve made an impact. We hope we’ve inspired others to keep it going.”
Work continues on the final few projects including improvements at the Eighth Street entrance, repainting the guard shack and pouring new cement pads in front of the mansion and the stone building to hold refurbished cast iron flower urns.
At least one of the urns dates to the late 1800s, so “if nothing else, we’ve tried to preserve some of the history,” Pickle said.
Remaining work should wrap up in the spring, just before construction finishes on the first of two new residential buildings on the grounds with the second one slated to be done in mid-2024.
Seven newly-installed signs highlight the history of the home, the deer park, the bison, the lake, the mansion and garden and donors to the project launched in October 2020.
What started as a simple request for help to restore 10 wrought iron Deer Park benches soon turned into a three-phase effort to supplement what the state of Illinois and the Veterans Administration provide for the home.
“People have been so kind — the home and administration, the staff, the grounds crew,” Shanks said.
“Everybody pitched in and helped us out,” Pickle said. “They have given of their time, their talent.”
AMVETS Post 104 accepted financial contributions, and donors from Quincy and surrounding communities, across the United States and as far away as Australia along with grants contributed nearly $66,000 toward the project.
A newly-installed sign recognizes gold ($500) and silver ($125) donors, in-kind donations and support and grants to the project.
“It’s important that we continue to treat our veterans with respect and their home and grounds with respect,” Pickle said back in 2020, and Cherish the Moments provides a way “to beautify their place of residence.”
COVID-19 and the pandemic’s supply chain shortages slowed the project, but “good things are always worth the wait,” King said.
Already-finished projects include powder-coating 51 wrought iron benches, painting the wrought iron fence at the deer park and repairing its scroll work, painting other wrought iron fences on the campus, refurbishing the Locust Street entrance, installing an aeration system for Lake Illinois and buying 19 picnic tables and two game tables.
Four of the picnic tables are handicapped accessible for wheelchairs, meeting a key goal for the project “so everyone will be able to sit around a table,” King said.
“In the end, it’s here for everyone to enjoy. What’s really rewarding for the three of us is seeing families come together and enjoy a moment together, bringing their residents over to enjoy it,” King said. “It’s having a chance to get out there and experience nature and all that God has given us.”
The trio won’t rule out spearheading more projects at the home.
“If we had the support to do the mansion, we would do it in a heartbeat,” King said. “We see the beauty in this mansion and would love to see it brought back to life.”
