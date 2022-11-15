Cherish the Moments

Cherish the Moments project organizers, from left, Teresa Pickle, Cathy Shanks and Linda King stand by a newly-installed sign recognizing donors to the beautification project at the Illinois Veterans Home. Nearly $66,000 in donations and grants funded a variety of projects at the home and on the grounds.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The three women spearheading a beautification project at the Illinois Veterans Home hope their work has created more moments to cherish.

“We’re just really thankful for all the support near and far to do everything we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Linda King, who heads the Cherish the Moments effort with Teresa Pickle and Cathy Shanks. “We hope we’ve made an impact. We hope we’ve inspired others to keep it going.”

