QUINCY — The trio behind the Cherish the Moments have one thing to say about the effort’s ongoing projects at the Illinois Veterans Home.
“We’re making progress,” said Teresa Pickle, who spearheads the effort with Linda King and Cathy Shanks.
Supply chain and worker shortages tied to the nation’s recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns slowed the ability to get things done as quickly as hoped to beautify the home’s grounds.
“It is coming together,” Pickle said. “We’re hoping to have it finalized by the end of this year.”
Restoration work began last week on the “Soldiers and Sailors Home” sign at the Locust Street entry to the home, and new donor and informational signs should be installed by mid-September.
“The urns in front of the stone building and in front of the mansion, which date back to the early 1900s or late 1800s, are at the welding shop being repaired,” Pickle said. “They’ll be repainted and put back on the grounds, we’re hoping, by the end of September.”
Other work under way includes restoring the fountain which stood on the boulevard off the 12th Street entrance along with the cranes and relocating them to the Shirlee Northern Memorial Garden
Plans call for a dedication ceremony, possibly around Veterans Day, for all the projects.
“In the meantime, take a ride or a stroll through the grounds to admire all the construction and changes being made. While you are there, take a seat on a bench and just cherish the moment,” the trio said in a Facebook post.
What started as a simple request for help to restore 10 wrought iron Deer Park benches in October 2020 soon turned into a three-phase effort to supplement what the state of Illinois and the Veterans Administration provide for the home.
AMVETS Post 104 accepted financial contributions, and donors from Quincy and surrounding communities, across the United States, and as far away as Australia, contributed thousands toward the project.
“It’s important that we continue to treat our veterans with respect and their home and grounds with respect,” Pickle said back in 2020, and Cherish the Moments provides a way “to beautify their place of residence.”
Already-finished projects include restoring and powder-coating 51 wrought iron benches which have been reinstalled at their original sites, painting the wrought iron fence at the deer park and repairing its scroll work, painting other wrought iron fences on the campus, installing an aeration system for Lake Illinois and buying 19 picnic tables.
None of the projects would have been possible without community support.
“This community has been amazing,” Pickle said. “Like 135 years ago when they came together to buy the land for the facility, this community came together to help us restore some of the historical pieces.”
