Cherish the Moments

Connor Meyer with A.H. Kemner and Sons paints part of the "Soldiers and Sailors Home" sign Monday at the Locust Street entry to the Illinois Veterans Home. Restoring the sign is the latest project by the Cherish the Moments effort to beautify the home's grounds. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The trio behind the Cherish the Moments have one thing to say about the effort’s ongoing projects at the Illinois Veterans Home.

“We’re making progress,” said Teresa Pickle, who spearheads the effort with Linda King and Cathy Shanks.

