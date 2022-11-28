Pitching the Heart of Quincy

Jason Traeder, current vice president of the District, addressed the Quincy City Council at Monday night's meeting. The council heard the first reading for next year's Special Service Area tax levy for the District.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — It was a relatively quick evening at Quincy City Hall for what was Alderman Parker Freiburg's final meeting as a member of the City Council.

"For the last year and a half, I've enjoyed sitting on this Council and serving the residents," Freiburg, R-3, said. "It's way different on this side of the table, seeing just how intricate everything is."

