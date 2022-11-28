QUINCY — It was a relatively quick evening at Quincy City Hall for what was Alderman Parker Freiburg's final meeting as a member of the City Council.
"For the last year and a half, I've enjoyed sitting on this Council and serving the residents," Freiburg, R-3, said. "It's way different on this side of the table, seeing just how intricate everything is."
Elected in April 2021, Freiburg announced at last week's meeting that he was stepping down to take a more active role with his family's construction company. Since Freiburg Construction does business as a city contractor, the move would lead to an unavoidable conflict of interest.
Work will continue on updating the city's construction codes to include the 2018 International Codes. Following amendments last week to eliminate new construction requirements for fire-safety measures such as sprinklers and additional sheetrock in flooring, aldermen asked to delay the final adoption of the new code.
An update sent to aldermen earlier Monday showing the current code alongside the proposed changes. Because of the amount of information received, the Council approved tabling the update until the middle of January to allow time to review the changes in detail.
As part of those code updates, the Council did approve a resolution to give incentives for waivers of city water connection and building permit fees for the addition of single- and multi-family residential structures to offset the cost of the installation of sprinkler systems. This resolution was amended to note that the sprinklers are not required following the previous vote to amend the new codes.
During the discussion to amend the 2022-23 budget to provide additional revenue for operating expenses of the water and sewer department, Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, asked city comptroller Sheri Ray what the total brought in by the city's food and beverage tax to date. Ray stated that the tax has brought in around $1.5 million over the past 18 months it has been in place.
Rein said the amount brought in was double what the Council had intended when the tax was approved. He said he feels it's time to consider removing the tax.
Mayor Mike Troup said portions of those funds have been committed to the conversion of the former K-Mart property to bring Target to Quincy, and that a second developer is in discussion regarding a second vacant property.
"We need to give the taxpayers some relief," Rein said. "When we started the tax, we never told them we were going to be subsidizing big-box stores.
City Treasurer Linda Moore addressed the Council, noting that more than 40% of the food and beverage tax comes from people outside of Quincy. She also noted that changing the tax requirements again would be a burden on smaller businesses because of changes that would need to update their point-of-sales systems again in such a short time.
Also as part of Monday's meeting, the Council denied the rezoning of the former Washington School property at 1400 North Eighth from single- and two-family residential to multi-family residential. The move was requested to allow the operation of a sober living house at the property, for which a special permit was also denied by the Council.
In other business, the Council:
• Heard a first reading for the Special Service Area tax Levy for the District. Jason Traeder, current vice-president and incoming president of the District, said the SSA levy only affects commercial businesses located in the District.
• Approved leasing office space at Quincy Regional airport to Southern Airways Express, LLC, the incoming operator for Quincy's essential air service.
