QUINCY — A proposal to add a surcharge to Quincy utility bills was tabled for one week without any discussion at Monday's City Council meeting.
The proposal, recommended by the Utilities Committee on Oct. 13, would add a $9 monthly surcharge to residential water bills.
The surcharge would be higher for customers with larger meters, such as industrial and commercial users.
City officials said the increase is needed to absorb a 30% increase in operating expenses in the current fiscal year tied to energy costs, operating supplies and sludge disposal.
The council held no discussion on the ordinance during this week's meeting.
An agreement with Anders Technology for providing information technology management and consulting services also was tabled for one week after a question was raised by Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, who said the latest update to the agreement he received didn't appear to align with the expectations of the council's IT committee, while some alderman stated they hadn't received the proposal at all.
Mayor Mike Troup said there were updates made to the proposal after information was sent out, even though Uzelac noted he had received the information just a few hours ahead of the meeting.
Troup said he would make sure the the most recent resolution proposal would be sent out so any questions could be addressed when everyone had the same information. Troup also noted that the full project with Anders would achieve the goals set out by the IT committee.
The Quincy Police Department and the Police Aldermanic Committee brought the council several partnership agreements to extend the department's work with other agencies. These agreements included work with the Quincy Housing Authority for the QPD Housing Officer, the elder service officer's work with the West Central Illinois Case Coordination unit, and Quincy Public Schools for QPD School Resource Officers.
QPD Chief Adam Yates also submitted for council approval the bill for the training of three new officers. Macy Carmean, Parker Shelton and Todd Kelly attended the basic law enforcement classes at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center at a cost of $19,428.
In other business, the aldermen:
• Tabled for one week a request for a special permit for a development at 2600 N. 12th for a liquor license as a means to operate multiple gaming terminals.
• Approved a special permit to allow additional parking to be added at Good Samaritan Home.
• Approved the purchase of 2,720 tons of road salt from Compass Minerals America, Inc., for $257,529.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.