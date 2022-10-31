Seventh Ward Alderman Ben Uzelac

Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, raised questions about a proposed IT consulting and administration contract at Monday night's City Council meeting, saying the proposal didn't appear to meet the goal of the city's IT Committee. The proposal was tabled for a week.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A proposal to add a surcharge to Quincy utility bills was tabled for one week without any discussion at Monday's City Council meeting.

The proposal, recommended by the Utilities Committee on Oct. 13, would add a $9 monthly surcharge to residential water bills.

