QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day, along with Central Services, and the Quincy City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers.
City Hall and Central Services will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday morning.
The holiday closing will not affect Quincy Transit Lines’ Monday bus schedules, and garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday.
