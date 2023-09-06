QUINCY — Louis Demers says the secret to a long and happy life is a good mother, a good wife and a good daughter.
It’s worked for the Quincy man, who just celebrated his 100th birthday and was surprised with a party during Tuesday’s Optimist Club meeting.
“Louis served our country no once but twice in World War II and the Korean War. He came back to the community and served in many organizations. The Optimist Club was lucky enough to be one of those to have him,” Club President Aiden McDonnell said. “We wanted to do something special for him for his service not only to our country but our community.”
The American Legion’s Color Guard led club members and friends in singing happy birthday, Demers blew out candles on a birthday cake, Mayor Mike Troup read a proclamation and club members along with friends shared memories of the man who is a Guinness World Record holder as the world’s oldest active lifeguard, a member of the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame and a winner of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award.
As a long-time community volunteer, Demers said he tries to be an inspiration to others.
“They’re thankful for what I do to help out people that can’t help themselves,” he said. “I was real active before COVID-19 set in.”
People turned out to thank Demers and to celebrate his birthday.
“It’s heartwarming to see the number of people that turned out to honor him,” Demers’ daughter Mary Demers said. “I know I’m biased, but he’s a very special man who has accomplished a lot from service to our country to an ongoing life of service in our community.”
An aviation enthusiast for most of his life, fueled by paying 50 cents for a ride in a Ford Trimotor plane at the old Monroe Airport at 36th and Payson Road, Demers enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 with hopes of becoming a pilot. Instead he served on a destroyer, a heavy cruiser and a light cruiser until 1945, spending most of that time in a war zone. He also served as an instructor at Great Lakes Naval Station during the Korean War.
“I fulfilled an obligation,” Demers said. “We have a great country. We’ve got to keep it strong.”
He used the GI Bill to learn to fly, earning his pilot’s license in 1949 and obtaining commercial, instrument, single engine, multi engine and flight instructor ratings, then worked 32 years as an air traffic controller at the Quincy airport.
Demers became a certified lifeguard in 1954, and he spent 25 years as senior lifeguard at the Quincy Family YMCA. Over the years he saved more than 20 lives.
Along the way, he volunteered his time, including with the Optimist Club which he joined in 1989. “They do so much good for the community,” and for a community to thrive, “you have to have people do something about it,” Demers said.
“People can learn to serve something greater than themselves in a capacity that benefits the larger world around them,” McDonnell said. “Louis’ life has been a legacy to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.