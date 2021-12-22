QUINCY — The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri highlighted the giving spirit of the holiday season Tuesday by celebrating local nonprofit organizations.
More than $253,000 was distributed to 56 local nonprofit organizations that benefit from an endowment fund at the Community Foundation.
“It is a great way to wrap up the year,” said Debbie Reed, president and CEO of Chaddock, one of the grant recipients. “‘It’s a great way for us to be able to expand our mission reach to more kids and families.”
A grant to the Salvation Army of Quincy will help with expenses beyond what’s covered by the organization’s Christmas Campaign, Development Director Matt Schmidt said.
Grants through designated endowment funds are very special because “somebody out there really appreciates what you’re doing and wants to be a big part of that,” he said.
“We are so grateful that the Community Foundation creates another avenue for committed individuals to support nonprofits in the area,” Reed said. “We certainly count on the generosity of people from throughout our community and really appreciate the role the Community Foundation plays in facilitating that.”
The year-end grants — ranging from $224 to more than $56,000 — come from designated funds which support one or more specific organizations.
A portion of each organization’s fund growth is distributed through a grant each year and a portion is retained in the fund for continued growth. Depending on the donor’s intent, the grants will be used for much-needed operating support or for a specific purpose, and the endowment funds provide a permanent source of support for nonprofits and their missions.
“Every single year they can count on a distribution from this endowment fund,” Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Catherine Bocke Meckes said.
“Especially these past couple of years, it’s been challenging for all of us — individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits,” she said. “Everyone is continuing to have funding challenges, and to be able to count on a little extra at the end of the year is a good feeling.”
Also Tuesday, the Community Foundation received a grant distribution from 24 endowment funds designated to support its work and sustainability.
“We’re incredibly grateful for those and the endowments that support our nonprofit partners,” Meckes said. “We’re so grateful for the donors and so grateful for the nonprofits doing the good work bringing our donors’ visions to life.”
In 2021, the Community Foundation distributed more than $1.6 million in grants, ranging from $224 to $160,000, from more than 200 funds to 167 nonprofits in West-Central Illinois, Northeast Missouri and beyond.
Its mission, “connecting people who care with causes that matter,” is achieved by gathering funds and growing them through investments then granting to nonprofit organizations, causes or communities that mean the most to its donors.
Meckes said that spirit of giving is a reflection of how deeply philanthropy is ingrained in the region’s culture.
“Also it represents a great degree of vision and foresight, that forward-thinking perspective, among donors here. They know that yes, we need to give for today, there are needs today, and there’s so much generosity and gifts going directly to nonprofits,” she said.
“But when someone establishes an endowment it truly is that gift that keeps giving for a specific purpose or something more broad, a belief that there is always going to be good work going on in our region and to ensure that has resources to continue happening.”
