QUINCY — Construction remains on track at the Illinois Veterans Home with the first of two new buildings slated to open in August 2023.

“There’s certainly supply chain issues that the team has been dealing with and will continue to deal with, which is just the construction industry in general right now,” Senior Project Manager Austin Davis said. “We’re working through all those challenges the best we can to maintain the schedule.”

