QUINCY — Construction remains on track at the Illinois Veterans Home with the first of two new buildings slated to open in August 2023.
“There’s certainly supply chain issues that the team has been dealing with and will continue to deal with, which is just the construction industry in general right now,” Senior Project Manager Austin Davis said. “We’re working through all those challenges the best we can to maintain the schedule.”
The $240 million project adds a 210-bed skilled nursing facility, expected to be complete in mid-2024, and an 80-bed independent living unit due to open next year.
Workers on Friday continued to frame walls and rough-in plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems inside the independent living unit while spraying on an air and vapor barrier and doing brick work on the outside as other crews continued construction on the larger long-term care unit.
The construction schedule culminates years of planning to provide new living space and amenities, “services our veterans have desired and are looking forward to,” IVH Administrator Troy Culbertson said. “This project is going to update and modernize this campus like it’s never seen before.”
A media tour of living space mock-ups for both buildings provided “a great example of the layout of these buildings, especially the window sizes,” Culbertson said.
Fourteen 15-bed “households” are planned in the long-term care building, with room features including ceiling lifts providing the ability for residents to age in place, instead of having to move to more skilled care as mobility diminishes, and integrated call light systems offering two-way communication and GPS tracking of residents and staff.
Stakeholder input as part of the master building plan process led to adding pass-through cabinetry where staff can restock shelves with linens and remove dirty linens at night without needing to turn on overhead lights and disrupt the sleep patterns of residents.
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in the new domiciliary, or independent living facility, are about twice the size of the existing units, and ground-level units will offer a walk-out door and small portico.
Other features include large windows, refrigerators and microwaves in each room, in-room bathing facilities and walk-in closets in the one-bedroom units.
The spaces follow the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs small homes model, which creates “more intimate space” for residents, and offer amenities including a theater, a cafe, a space, classrooms and a pub.
Five buildings were demolished to clear the way for the new structures consolidating residents on the home’s campus, and a sixth, Markword Infirmary, will be demolished after residents move into the new space.
Both projects minimally increase the home’s bed count, but Culbertson focuses more on the services the new space will provide.
“The intent is to provide an enhanced level of services for the veterans that we have,” he said. “We have almost 300 veterans right now. Looking at statistics, we don’t see an increase in veterans in 10, 20, 30 years out, but what we want to ensure is we can take care of the veterans we have right now and into the future.”
Improvements at the campus were prompted after multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease starting in 2015, causing the deaths of at least 13 residents and sickening dozens more.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs also purchased the former Sycamore Healthcare facility in Quincy in 2018, which was rechristened as Hammond Hall following a $17 million overhaul. That facility will continue to be used once the enhancements are complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.