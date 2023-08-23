QUINCY — Construction work continued through the region as temperatures felt like it was over 110, and relief from the heat isn't expected until the weekend.
While many find refuge in air conditioning, construction crews don't have that option.
“It’s miserable and I’ve gotta get done before it’s way too hot,” said Karis Looper, an hour away from the end of his shift at 3 p.m.
Looper’s employer, Rees Construction Co., was contracted to repair small sinkholes in a parking lot at 213 S. Fifth Street. Caused by leaking plumbing, Looper and his team were tasked with repairing the old plumbing system and filling the largest crater with quarried stones and earth before repaving it. At 2 p.m., the surrounding brick and pavement were bastions of heat.
At 2:15, the company still had to shuttle several loads between their suppliers and the construction site, in order to cold pour the final layer of asphalt.
“Nothing likes to work in this heat,” cracked Looper after the compactor for the landfilling gave out.
Tim Hickman and his brother Jordan, co-owners of Hickman Fencing & Windows, were also at work Tuesday. The pair have a relatively generous, democratic system when it comes to the summer heat.
“We have breaks whenever someone needs them. We schedule them every two-and-a-half hours if you need it. If you need them every hour we do them every hour,” Tim said. “But really just be careful and drink a lot of water.”
Their company always works in the shade when possible, reserving shaded portions of their work for weeks like this. In addition, air-conditioned vehicles are always nearby. Whenever a worker gets tired enough to go home, it's the end of the day.
“Out here we'll start at 6 a.m. and we'll just kind of go till we can't go anymore. So it might go till 2. If it's miserable at 2, we'll leave,” said Tim. “Just working and knowing that we're behind and trying to keep on top of it with the customers and keep everybody happy and everybody on a schedule so its almost like you don't have a choice. You just gotta get it done. So I think it's a mindset where we'll just do as much as we can as good as we can as fast as we can.”
Several construction companies had vehicles running constantly, ready to provide a reprieve from the beating sun.
“We’re not trying to push anyone because it’s just way too hot for that,” said Kevin McClean, director of Central Services for the city Quincy. “Only once or twice a summer does it get this hot.”
Central Sevices had at least four crews operating in the city, including the one reconstructing the sewage system on South Fifth Street.
According to McClean, the department deals with the heat by moving work shifts to the early morning hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing water coolers, Gatorade, and extra breaks in air-conditioned vehicles. Crews are tasked with jobs that don’t require much manual labor, relying on construction vehicles for most of the work.
Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said that temperatures like these can make certain construction materials unsafe to touch or even impact the viability of construction materials themselves.
In particular, a road project contracted to Laverdiere Construction was not feasible this month because of the effect the heat would have on the ground-up asphalt (aggregate), interrupting the remanufacturing process which would turn it into paving material once more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends working for 25 minutes for every 35 minutes worked in 102 F, and swapping the two figures when doing heavy labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.