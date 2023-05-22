Quincy City Hall
H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council cleared the way for the fourth phase of work at Quincy Regional Airport.

Aldermen on Monday approved the bid of $12.553 million from Illinois Valley Paving for the reconstruction of Runway 4/22. The bid was more than $4 million less than the engineer’s estimate.

