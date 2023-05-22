QUINCY — The Quincy City Council cleared the way for the fourth phase of work at Quincy Regional Airport.
Aldermen on Monday approved the bid of $12.553 million from Illinois Valley Paving for the reconstruction of Runway 4/22. The bid was more than $4 million less than the engineer’s estimate.
The city’s share of the project is up to $375,487.
The work is part of a $35 million runway project, which included the removal of the airport’s third runway and reconstruction of the largest runway.
“That will actually raise one end of the runway by over four-and-a-half feet and all the surrounding terrain, because it all has to be level,” said Airport Director Chuck Miller.
Miller said the work will improve safety at the airport.
“An airplane on one end of the runway can see traffic on the other end, and hopefully, avoid an accident,” he said.
Work is slated for next summer, which allows for the significant time needed to obtain the new lights for the project.
Aldermen also approved a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation for up to $12.971 million for the reconstruction of the runway.
The council also approved the proposal from United Contractors Midwest for $122,352 to widen the taxiway for the airports hangar access project to 45 feet.
“Right now, that taxiway that we’re looking at is at the minimum standard, and part of the problem is for the airplanes that we’ve got in and out of the hangar doesn’t give them any margin for error,” Miller said. “There’s about 3 feet on each side between the wheel and the edge of the taxiway. If it’s icy out there at all, bad things can happen.”
In other business, Mayor Mike Troup cast the eighth vote after aldermen voted 7-6 to pay the invoice of $11,274 from Ancel Glink, P.C. The legal expenses cover collective bargaining negotiations and arbitration related to the police union contract.
Officers and supervisors represented by the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Labor Unit 12, have worked without a contract since April 2021 and have entered arbitration with the city.
Voting against the invoice were Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Dave Bauer, D-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Tony Sassen, R-4; and Richie Reis, D-6. Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, was absent.
• Approved the bid of $1.669 million from Rees Construction for the reconstruction of North 17th between Locust Street and Seminary Road. The work includes new asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks on the west side of the street and drainage improvements.
• Approved the bid of no more than $72,050 from D&L Excavating for improvement of the alley adjacent to 516 Vermont. Once the work is completed, the city will pay Adams County for the work. The county is leading the project, which includes parking lot reconstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.