Guests of honor

Students and teachers from Germany paid a visit to the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night. The students were part of an exchange program through Quincy's Sister City Commission.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Following the third week of public meetings breaking down the next budget for Quincy, the City Council on Monday rejected the amended budget of $50.29 million for the 2024 fiscal year.

There was no comment from aldermen before the vote on the proposed budget. Even so, the ordinance to approve the budget failed to pass on a 7-6 vote, with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Berman, R-2; Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Patty Maples, D-6, voting against the budget. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, was absent.

