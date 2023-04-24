QUINCY — Following the third week of public meetings breaking down the next budget for Quincy, the City Council on Monday rejected the amended budget of $50.29 million for the 2024 fiscal year.
There was no comment from aldermen before the vote on the proposed budget. Even so, the ordinance to approve the budget failed to pass on a 7-6 vote, with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Berman, R-2; Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Patty Maples, D-6, voting against the budget. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, was absent.
A special meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday because the council is required to have an approved budget completed before May 1 when the new fiscal year starts.
A petition for a memorial at 30th and Maine street led to a discussion of imposing the same requirements for all memorials placed on city right-of-ways. While the petition is for the one memorial site, Mayor Mike Troup said he sees it as setting a standard that should be used for any memorial display, including the petitioning and approval of the City Council.
The requirements for the memorial included size limits of two feet on either side and no more than two feet high, with the responsibility for upkeep being on the petitioner. The approved petition relieves the city of Quincy of responsibility if the memorial display is damaged.
Eleven students and two teachers from Enger, Germany, near Herford, visited the City Council meeting on a trip as part of the Sister City program and hosted by Quincy Notre Dame. The students introduced themselves, as well as speaking on things they enjoyed from the trip, from meeting new friends to the food they enjoyed.
The council approved the purchase of several vehicles and pieces of equipment for use in city operations. A new dump truck was approved for $128,049, and $67,823 was approved for a new pickup truck for Central Services. Aldermen approved $70,385 for the purchase of a skid steer with bucket, as long as the equipment can be delivered prior to July 31.
Along with the new equipment purchases, the city signed an agreement with Housby Auction of Des Moines, Iowa, to host an online auction to sell off excess, unused, and inoperable vehicles and equipment.
