QUINCY — Aiden McDonnell provided some insight on how and why the Quincy Derby has become so successful.
"We started planning for next year's derby before this year's event had even been held," McDonnell, the derby's assistant director, told a large turnout at the American Legion. "This is a year-round commitment."
The brainchild of the Quincy Optimist Club 17 years ago, the derby — a.k.a. the Grand Prix of Gravity — wrapped up its 2021 season with its annual awards luncheon on Tuesday for Super Stock, Stock, Elite Masters and Super Kids champions and their families.
"Every year this gets more special, it's such a community effort," said Ray Wilson, concluding his 10th year as derby director.
More than 200 participants, including more than 80 with emotional and/or physical challenges (Super Kids), took part in this year's running of the derby June 18-19 on the 18th Street Hill adjacent to Bob Mays Park.
"So many do so much for this event," Wilson said.
Individual champs who were recognized were Alyssa Robison (Super Stock), Jadyn Vogel (Stock), Jordyn Liesen (Elite Masters) and Super Kids Cole Saxbury, Kalub Strieker, Elise Tode and Taylor Hurst. Vogel has won an unprecedented six straight stock titles.
In addition, newly inducted derby hall of famers Aspen Gengenbacher and Alaina Obert were introduced. Obert is the all-time winningest driver in the Super Kids class.
Kali Mullen earned with the Hard Charger Award after winning six straight losers' bracket runs to finish fifth in the Super Stock division.
Easton Kuhlmeier was the derby's rookie of the year following a third-place finish in the Super Stocks.
The event's major corporate sponsors were also recognized, including Quincy Medical Group, Advance Physical Therapy, Home Depot, The Abbey, Knapheide and Gardner Denver.
"The derby is a very special time for all of us," said Morgan Parker, a community relations specialist for QMG. "We were thrilled to be a part of the derby, and we will be thrilled to be a part of next year's derby, too."
County Market donated all food and drink for the awards banquet.
The Liberty High School FFA was also lauded for its assistance in set-up and clean-up for this year's derby.