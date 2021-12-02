QUINCY — Steve Ludwig said he’s lived in a lot of different places around the country, including Arizona and Colorado. No matter where he lived, however, he said he’s never seen a road construction project left as unfinished as the recently-reopened Memorial Bridge.
“It’s like hitting something that’s half the height of a speed bump” at every joint, Ludwig said. “It’s just odd that they left it that way and reopened without making the pavement even.”
The Memorial Bridge was closed from April until this week as part of a $7.25 million renovation project. The work is being done to extend the life of Memorial Bridge while plans for its possible replacement in the future continue.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has said that there is additional work that needs to be finished, but felt that opening the bridge for the winter months, rather than leaving Bayview Bridge with two-way traffic, was the better course of action.
“We are aware that questions have been asked about the ride quality,” Paul Wappel noted in a released statement. Wappel is the public information officer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. “IDOT recognized this issue but determined the importance of keeping the structure open during the winter months outweighed keeping the bridge closed during that time period.”
Ludwig said that opening for the winter is a good idea in general, but he’s worried it’s going to lead to other issues.
“Aside from possibly damaging cars coming across the bridge, what happens when it snows?” he said. “If they try to run a plow over that, the blade is going to hit every one of those joints.”
IDOT said that additional work, including work on the structural steal, painting, and the surface, will resume in the spring. They emphasized that drivers should be assured of the safety of the bridge, however.
“The Quincy Memorial Bridge is structurally sound and safe,” Wappel’s statement said.
According to Ludwig, anyone that comes into Illinois across the Memorial Bridge will find out exactly what he was talking about.
“Drive it for yourself,” he said. “You’ll be shocked at how bad it is.”
