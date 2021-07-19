QUINCY — St. John Cathedral, 3728 Payson Road, Quincy, is seeking contestants for their 14th annual Barbecue Blast which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 18. Under a huge tent on church grounds, teams compete in up to four categories: ribs, chicken, pork and meatless for $1,900 in prize money, plus trophies.
The event is open to the public. For $7, guests can sample teams’ barbecue and vote for a people’s choice award. Live music, beer wagons, basket raffles, soda and hot dogs also will be available at the family event. A panel of judges will vote for the best barbecue in each category.
For information and the required entry form, please contact David Williams at 217-430-7130.