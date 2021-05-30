Quincy Farlow earns BA at Cedarville May 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Farlow, of Quincy, graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, the weekend of April 30 to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Communication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bachelor Of Arts Cedarville University Angela Farlow University Communication Weekend Ohio Quincy Recommended for you Trending Now Coffee shop at 7th and Broadway recommended by Plan Commission Thirty years in the making: Gilliland back on top as city golf champion Quincy woman arrested on multiple child porn charges Driver killed in Adams County crash Thursday New Camp Point grocery store thriving after six months in business Follow us on Facebook whignews