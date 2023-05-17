Quincy Regional Airport

Federal funds have been approved for Phase IV of the Quincy Regional Airport runway reconstruction project, set to begin next spring.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The City's Aeronautic Committee held a special meeting Wednesday to secure funding for the last phase of the Quincy Regional Airport's runway renovation project.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced $14.2 million would be awarded to the Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

