QUINCY — The City's Aeronautic Committee held a special meeting Wednesday to secure funding for the last phase of the Quincy Regional Airport's runway renovation project.
Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced $14.2 million would be awarded to the Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.
"The runway reconstruction project at Quincy Regional Airport will enhance safety and promote economic growth," Durbin said in the statement announcing the award. "By improving our airport’s infrastructure, we are laying the foundation to increased connectivity, attracting new businesses, and driving tourism to our communities."
Chuck Miller, director of Quincy Regional Airport, said with the federal government earmarking the money for the project, the Aeronautics Committee and then the Quincy City Council have to formally request the funds.
That request, in the form of a grant application, was approved at Wednesday's meeting and will be sent on to the full Quincy City Council. These funds will be used for the final phase of the total $35 million project that will see one of the airport's runways removed and two others being reconstructed and rehabilitated.
The initial groundbreaking for the project was held in May 2021, with the final phase expected to start in spring 2024.
As part of the grant process, the share that falls on the city of Quincy is just under $350,000, or 2.5% of the project. The committee elected to set aside $375,000 to cover this cost-share and to allow for any unexpected cost increase that may come up.
In another piece of business, the committee approved spending $123,352 to expand the taxiway to a new hangar at the airport. While the expense is not a change-order to the existing contract, estimates for the expansion to be done after the current construction run nearly three times the cost, according to Miller.
The grant used to fund the taxiway from the Illinois Department of Transportation would only cover a width of 25 feet, using new FAA guidelines. Operators at the airport were concerned over this, since the planes in use have a wheelbase of 16 feet, leaving little room for maneuvering.
Adding the cost to the original project, Miller said, will save money because it prevents a need to reposition lights and other work that would need to be done after the fact. The allocation of funds will come out of the airport's hanger fund and will allow the current construction project to make the taxiway 45 feet wide, in line with existing pavement already in use at the airport.
Both the grant application and the taxiway project will be brought before the Quincy City Council for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.