Quincy Ferguson named Employee of the Month

Staff Report

Sep 19, 2021

Jamie Ferguson, CMA

Jamie Ferguson, CMA, receives her Employee of the Month award from Quincy Residency Program Director Bill Dixon, MD.

Jamie Ferguson, CMA, was recently named August Employee of the Month at SIU Center for Family Medicine - Quincy. Jamie has worked at SIU since 2008.