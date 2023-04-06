QUINCY — The jury trial of of Springfield man being held on multiple charges in a 2021 charge is set to start Monday. However, the trial is on a charge separate from the original home invasion and carjacking case he was arrested in.
Judge Frank McCartney heard final motions Thursday from Bradley S. Yohn, 36, on a case involving alleged contraband in his possession while being held in the Adams County Jail.
Yohn is being held on charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary in a separate case where he is representing himself. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He remains in custody on $15 million bond.
In Thursday's hearing, Yohn, representing himself, requested a dismissal of the contraband charge, arguing that the materials he had in his possession were discovery items — computer thumb drives — that he was entitled to in order to prepare his defense against the other charges.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney office, said that while he was hesitant to give so much detail of the prosecution's case, the argument against dismissal is that the electronic devices are not allowed, even as part of discovery, in the cells at the Adams County Jail because they could be used in a dangerous fashion. He noted as well that inmates do not have access to computers in their cells, and therefore the thumb drives would be of no use to any defendant in their cell.
As a final note, Jones said if Yohn thought he was entitled to have the drives in his possession legally, he would not have had them hidden. One drive was reportedly concealed in a bar of soap, while the other was found stuffed into a mattress.
McCartney ruled against the motion to dismiss. He also ruled against Yohn's motion to exclude at least one of the state's witnesses expected to be called. McCartney said the issues he has with the witness can be addressed during cross-examination during the trial.
Before ending the hearing, McCartney asked Yohn and Jones if there had been any offered plea deals that had not been accepted. Yohn said he would hear any offer the prosecution wanted to make, leading to a brief recess for the two sides to confer.
When the hearing resumed, Jones said an offer to drop the charges in another case, threatening a public official, in exchange for a guilty plea and maximum sentence of four years, was rejected. Yohn told McCartney he would accept the deal if charges were dropped in his other case, which includes the home invasion, sexual assault, and other charges.