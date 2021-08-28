QUINCY — This weekend marks the end of major construction work on the new All America Mountain Bike Park in Quincy, located near the Park District’s office.
Volunteers have commented their time for nearly a year to build wooden ramp structures, dirt berms, and crafted paths for riders to get some riding in under more controlled conditions than the nature trails that are already in use.
Marcelo Beroiza spends his days working as the Quincy Park District’s marketing operations director. On Saturday, he was simply another volunteer, donating his time to help put the finishing touches on the project.
“We’re working on landscaping today and tomorrow,” he said. “Shaping dirt, moving rocks. The Park District will come in behind us and get everything seeded and get straw down, and then next spring, it’ll get seeded again.”
Beroiza said the project is a motivator to him because it’s all being done by the the community at large, but the biking community in particular.
“The community has built more than three miles of trails that run from this bike park to the Bill Klingner trail,” Beroiza said. “You can go from here in All America Mountain Bike Park to Sunset, then Gardner Park, then Parker Heights, and that connects to the Klingner Trail.”
Along with the big jumps and obstacles, the members of the Quincy Mountain Bike Group (Quincy Mt. Bike Group on Facebook) and the Trailblazers see the All America Mountain Bike Park as a sort of training ground for riders.
“You’ll be able to come out here and learn how to ride on this sort of course,” Beroiza said. “Then you can take those lessons out onto the natural trails. We want riders that are coming out for the big jumps, of course, but we also want a place where people can get the experience of a nature trail in a more controlled, urban setting.”
The Mountain Bike Park will soon be dressed with more than just well-tended landscaping. Sponsors have come on board, and signage will start going up soon. While nothing was ready to be announced yet, riders can expect to come out and see some of the same brands and logos that they can see on professional riders around the world.
Beroiza said the Mountain Bike Park is just another part of the Park District’s plans for expanding outdoor fitness programs. Beginning in spring of 2022, the District will offer riding programs at the park, as they’ve done previously done with the natural trails through Gardner Park.
“That’s in addition to outdoor workout spaces we’ve put in at South Park and Bob Mays Park in partnership with Blessing Health Systems,” he said. “Indoor gyms are popular, of course, but we want to offer a place for people to get workouts done outside. We have boys and girls coming out for our outdoor fitness programs, just like you can do in big cities.
“Quincy really has nothing to be jealous of those cities about,” he added.
While a date hasn’t been set, the All America Mountain Bike Park will have a grand opening ceremony coming up soon.