QUINCY — The investigation continues into the cause of a Monday night fire that damaged a home at 1426 State.
Firefighters were called at 10:38 p.m. to the two-story home after a neighbor noticed smoke, initially found smoke coming from the attic. "They opened up some walls to get to the fire, started some ventilation to clear smoke out and got it knocked down pretty quick," Assistant Chief Scott Lucey said.
The fire damaged the south wall of the home's second floor, Lucey said, with smoke and water damage to the first and second floors.
No one was inside the house, which was being remodeled, the report said.
Investigators were at the fire scene, Lucey said, but "haven't made a determination yet" on the cause.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:32 a.m.