QUINCY — A Tuesday morning fire attributed to a doorbell damaged the kitchen of a Quincy home.
Firefighters called at 4:09 a.m. to 2108 State found flames above and behind the refrigerator in the kitchen. In a news release, the Quincy Fire Department said the fire was put out with a water extinguisher, then firefighters used a fan to ventilate the two-story single family home and clear smoke.
The home sustained smoke and fire damage to the kitchen wall and refrigerator. The department said initial investigation indicates a doorbell on the wall in the kitchen caused the fire.
Smoke alarms alerted the homeowner, who called 911, the department said, and no one was injured at the scene.
Engine 5, Engine 3, Engine 2 and Incident Command responded to the general alarm along with the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Ambulance.