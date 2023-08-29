QUINCY — A Tuesday morning fire attributed to a doorbell damaged the kitchen of a Quincy home.

Firefighters called at 4:09 a.m. to 2108 State found flames above and behind the refrigerator in the kitchen. In a news release, the Quincy Fire Department said the fire was put out with a water extinguisher, then firefighters used a fan to ventilate the two-story single family home and clear smoke.