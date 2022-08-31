Fire damages Quincy apartment building

QUINCY — A Wednesday morning fire determined accidental, due to an overloaded power strip, damaged a Quincy apartment building.
Firefighters were called at 7:23 a.m. to 805 N. Fifth after a resident smelled smoke, got out of the building and called 911.
Assistant Chief Scott Lucey said fire was blowing out the front window on the first floor and burning the roof of the front porch, with smoke visible from Central Station at Ninth and Vermont.
Lucey said firefighters did a primary and secondary search of the building to ensure the occupants were out, knocked down the fire and set up ventilation to clear out the smoke.
The fire damaged one apartment and the front porch with smoke damage throughout the four apartments.
Thirteen firefighters battled the blaze, with no injuries reported.
Ameren responded to the scene to shut off gas and electricity to the building, Lucey said, and the Red Cross is assisting building occupants with temporary shelter.
The Quincy Fire Department reminds residents to be mindful when using power strips, and that air conditioning units should be plugged into a wall outlet and never into an extension cord or power strip.
