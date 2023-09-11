QUINCY — A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a Quincy home.
The Quincy Fire Department, dispatched at 2:44 p.m. to 2001 Monroe, reported light smoke coming from a 1 ½-story residence, then located fire in a bedroom in the southeast part of the home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a Quincy home.
The Quincy Fire Department, dispatched at 2:44 p.m. to 2001 Monroe, reported light smoke coming from a 1 ½-story residence, then located fire in a bedroom in the southeast part of the home.
The bedroom sustained moderate fire, heat and water damage, with heat and smoke damage throughout the residence. Two male occupants were displaced because of the damage to the rental property, the department said.
An investigation into the fire’s cause determined it was accidental, the department said, but investigators could not rule out misuse of an incense burner or smoking materials.
QFD had four engines, the incident commander and 12 firefighters on scene along with the volunteer re-hab team.
The department was assisted by the Quincy Police Department and Adams County EMS.
No civilian injuries were reported, but a Quincy firefighter sustained a very minor injury.