Fire damages vacant Quincy home

QUINCY — An early Tuesday morning fire damaged a vacant home on Quincy’s northwest side.
Assistant Fire Chief Chad Hummel of the Quincy Fire Department said investigators continue to search for the cause of the blaze at 206 Chestnut.
Firefighters responded to the call at 12:26 a.m. and found heavy smoke visible from the eaves, the second floor windows and some first floor windows. Hummel said a second alarm was called to bring all on-duty trucks to the scene.
Firefighters “did a pretty quick job extinguishing” the fire, Hummel said, which extended into the walls and the attic and left smoke damage throughout the home along with water damage on the first floor.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 2:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported, Hummel said.