QUINCY — Firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning keeping watch after a three-alarm fire at a southwest side apartment building.
“We’re not flowing water and can’t detect any hot spots, but with the floor collapse and roof collapse, we can’t be sure there’s no smoldering,” Assistant Chief Scott Lucey said just before 7 a.m. “We’ll keep an eye out the rest of the day.”
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a call at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at 649 State and found the building fully involved with flames and smoke from the upper floor. Crews battled the blaze and worked overnight to douse flares, finally shutting the water down around 4 a.m.
“When you’re on defensive attack, you’ve just got to be patient,” Lucey said. “It’s a methodical approach to it. Take your time and get it done.”
An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.
Plans call for doing thermal imaging scans Thursday to “find anything hot to put more water on,” Lucey said. “We’ve got to make sure it’s out. We just were unable to do a thorough search of the interior of the building because of conditions.”
The building’s roof and floors collapsed while fighting the blaze.
“It’s hard to put it out when roofs are on there. Once it gets burned out, you’re pretty much putting everything out inside of a giant trash can,” Lucey said. “The weight of the water and the roof coming down causes floors to collapse. There’s quite a bit of debris in there to pick through.”
Firefighters and the city’s engineering department plan to assess the building’s safety.
Lucey said “separation of bricks up high” in the remaining structure creates the potential for further collapse.
“We’ll see how safe it is and go from there,” he said. “We’re not sure what the city will do yet, if they’ll come in right away and start taking it down.”
One firefighter was injured with a cut on the eye due to a nozzle kickback while fighting the fire, but “other than that, everything went good,” Lucey said. “CIPS did a really good job. Dispatch — communications were great. The police department did a good job. There were a lot of intersections to block coming around there.”
