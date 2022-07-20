QUINCY — Mike Weisenberger said he was nervous before city officials arrived Wednesday afternoon to examine the first completed unit of the $1 million Small Rental Rehab Program.
Thirty minutes later, his fears were unfounded.
Weisenberger’s newly minted one-bedroom house at 1114 Hutmacher Road met with glowing reviews from Mayor Mike Troup, Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer and Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays. First Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher and Community Development Planner Sherri Reller joined the house-warming party which cooled off quickly amid the central air conditioning.
“This is the type of housing development that we’re excited about in Quincy,” Troup said. “Remember, right now there’s not a housing category that Quincy has an adequate supply.
“Mike did a great job in getting this property on the market and available, so that folks looking to rent can have a safe, and pretty neat place to call home.”
The one-bedroom, 700-square-foot home features new cabinetry, new appliances and a full bath. It has been rented for $650.
Weisenberger, who will receive $20,000 from the city (less taxes) once the lease has been approved and the tenants move in, would like to add more of these units to the property he owns north of Locust Street, just west of 12th.
“I’m very excited about this (Small Rental Rehab Program),” Weisenberger said. “My son and I, with the help of an electrician and a plumber, built this house in nine weeks. I believe there is a real need for more of this type of housing in Quincy, and we hope to build more units.”
Bevelheimer said there are plenty of opportunities for builders and developers to do the same.
“Mike did a great job of getting up and running quickly, and utilizing his (own) funds to get it started,” Bevelheimer said.
Earlier this year Bevelheimer indicated there are about 1,400 units west of 18th Street that are vacant and the way to rectify this is to offer financial assistance to the development community to make them safe. The city could allocate $20,000 per rental unit but the incentive would not exceed 50% of the total cost to rehabilitate, construct or convert a unit.
Properties are subject to an annual inspection to ensure maintenance is being performed. A mortgage will be placed on a renovated property for five years to ensure developers meet certain conditions.
“We want to make sure we’re encouraging homes to get renovated and not just pay for maintenance,” Bevelheimer said.
